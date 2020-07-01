Active Covid cases remain at 22, no new cases

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield has reported that there were no new Covid cases today.

The national total for active cases remains at 22.

Yesterday 4,530 tests were completed. The overall total is at 402,000.

Dr Bloomfield commented about the projected increase in the USA of 100,000 cases a day. He says that if this rate were reflected here, Aotearoa cases would increase by 1,500 a day.

The press conference can be viewed below.

Dr Bloomfield continues to encourage people to download the MoH tracing app. He further advised users to include the details of their current GP when they register.