Activists want navy out of RIMPAC to avoid Covid-19 spread

An anti-war activist collective is calling for New Zealand to withdraw its support for a major war games exercise in Hawaii in August.

New Zealand is planning to send 66 naval personnel to RIMPAC, which typically involves military from 20 countries from around the Pacific Rim.

The Cancel RIMPAC Coalition says New Zealand should not take part because of the potential for COVID-19 spreading.

Yesterday on Tapatahi, Defence minister Ron Mark advised that he is deploying RNZNS Manawanui, a dive and hydrographic vessel.

He also advised that there will be no contact between NZDF personnel and the other participants.

Read more