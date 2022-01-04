Actor replaced in Waititi's latest Hollywood Feature

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi’s latest film featuring a long list of Kiwi actors, Next Goal Wins, is swapping out the lead actor following accusations against of sexual assault.

Will Arnett will be the new replacement for Armie Hammer in the film directed by Waititi based on a true story of a Dutch coach who took on the impossible task of making an American Samoan soccer team winners after suffering a 31-0 loss to the Australians.

The cast of Next Goal Wins includes Kiwi actors Rachael House, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Rhys Darby, Beulah Koale, and Semu Filipo.

Multiple women have alleged Hammer sexually assaulted them, but the American actor has told media all the relationships were consensual. Hammer has been fired from several films and series, including one alongside singer-actress Jennifer Lopez following the allegations.

An investigation is currently underway by the Los Angeles Police Department.