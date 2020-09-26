Adam Blair calls time on his NRL career

Veteran Warriors forward Adam Blair has made the tough call to retire from the NRL. Blair will play his 331st and last first-grade game of rugby league on Sunday against the Manly Sea Eagles.



While the 34-year-old had an option in his contract for a fourth season with the club, he has decided the time is right to retire.

“Adam has made an amazing contribution not just to the Vodafone Warriors but to rugby league across the board," Warriors CEO Cameron George told the club's media team.



“He has had a huge influence on our players, especially the younger ones, with the way he has gone about looking after himself. He sets extremely high standards off the field and in the way he prepares himself for every training session and every game.

“It would have been an incredibly difficult decision for Adam knowing he had the option to play on for another year but, in the end, Jess and the kids have come first.



“We can’t thank Adam enough for what he has given to the game but he won’t be lost to the Vodafone Warriors. He’ll remain involved in a special role tailored to his strengths.”



The Whangārei born-and-bred player has some impressive stats to be proud of.

He has the most appearances in the NRL by a New Zealander and is the second Kiwis player to reach 50 tests, with former Kiwi Ruben Wiki being the first. His tally of 331 NRL games places him 13th on the all-time list of 41 players in the 300-game club.

The veteran's last game against the Sea Eagles at the Warriors' home turf of Central Coast Stadium in Gosford is at 5pm on Sunday (NZ time).