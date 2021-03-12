Adam Blair to join Māori TV's 'Te Ao Toa'

Former NRL star Adam Blair will be stepping into a new role joining the ranks of Māori TV's sports show Te Ao Toa.

The ex-Kiwi captain has the most NRL appearances for a New Zealander and announced his retirement from the sport last September after 15 years as a professional rugby league player.

Blair will be joining Ex-All Black and Chiefs legend Liam Meesam, powerhouse netball defender for Waikato Bay of Plenty Magics Erena Mikaere, and Black Ferns Sevens world champion Stacey Fluhler.

Te Ao Toa launches it's 2021 series this weekend and will jump straight into NRL highlights with Blair for the start of the rugby league season.

Silver Fern's star shooter Maia Wilson will join the show to recap on the Ferns' Constellation Cup win.

Mikaere will head behind the scenes to show viewers what it takes to master a Waikato BOP boot camp.

Fluhler reveals some insights on Six60 and their hidden sporting talents.

And Messam has an exclusive life changing story to share with Aotearoa.

This and all the latest sporting highlights from Aotearoa and the world.

Te Ao Toa will screen on Māori TV every Sunday at 5pm.