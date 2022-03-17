Adding Māori perspective to the Sharesies board

The online investment platform Sharesies is all about encouraging people to "grow" their money and, since 2017, over 540,000 people have given it a go.

That success story attracted Tahana Tippett as a customer but now he's been chosen to sit at the boardroom table as part of the company's new Future Director Mentorship programme and he's hoping it will give him the tools to help more Māori understand the full benefits of wealth.

Tippett of Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Paoa, Tainui and Te Arawa says he has always been driven by a desire to provide financial empowerment.

“I actually really grew a passion for wealth and understanding that wealth plays a big part in ensuring that whānau have access to quality health care, education, and also getting a whare, so I wanted to pursue a career in wealth,” he says.

Tippett hopes to provide a Te Ao Māori perspective to the Sharesies board.

“My role as a future director, and where I think I'll add value to the board and the strategy is I bring an rōpū Māori perspective to the board.”

“I really do think we need to have more financial literacy, education in our Māori communities. But not just in Te Reo Pākehā, we also need a Te Reo Māori version of understanding what it means to be financially empowered.”

Sharesies co-founder and co-CEO Brooke Roberts looks forward to seeing how Tippett can support Sharesies' relationship with iwi Māori.

“We're really fortunate to have been given some investment and we have Ngāi Tahu as a shareholder of Sharesies, Kai Tahu and we're really excited to be building more and more partnerships with them and other iwi across Aotearoa as we grow,” she says.

“This year we've launched a Sharesies in Schools program where we're funding 500 students around Aotearoa to start getting access to investing and learning through the Sharesies platform.”

Financial literacy in kura

Rangatahi are also a key target for Tippett. He says putting away even $1 a day with compound interest can make a financial difference over time.

“I grew up in a large of whānau of six kids. I don't think I actually learned what investing was until I was about 18 or 20. I think that was quite a late time in my life. I think it's very important you learn that in the earliest stage of your life.”

“I think above that, you know, helping our kura kids understand tax. How does tax work? If you own a business, what are your obligations to tax, GST, income tax? I think these are key things that need to be taught in kura.”

Tippett started this month and already he's helped introduce ‘Tahito,’ the first indigenous investment fund, which you can now find on Sharesies.nz