Adesanya defeats Whittaker in rematch to continue UFC middleweight dominance

The second chapter in their story comes to a close, with the UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defeating Māori-Aussie fighter Robert Whittaker to retain his title.

It's a rematch that had been brewing since 2019, when "The Last Stylebender" knocked out "The Reaper" to take the middleweight title and begin his dominant middleweight reign.

As octagon announcer Bruce Buffer finished calling both fighters' names, bending down low with hands high behind him on the cage as he usually does, Adesanya met Whittaker as the first round began with both men testing each other's range with leg kicks and jabs.

Adesanya took control of the octagon but Whittaker didn't back down. Adesanya added more leg kicks to "The Reaper's" frame, but Whittaker responded with strikes.

An early knockdown came by way of an uppercut to Whittaker by Adesanya in the third minute, and Whittaker failed a takedown in response. In the last seconds of the first round, Whittaker failed a second takedown attempt, with Adesanya looking fresh and Whittaker already red in his right eye as they returned to their corners.

Whittaker got the second round going gaining control and taking chances with some kicks and jabs, only to lose that control to Adesanya in a minute.

Despite Adesanya's control, Whittaker landed more hits and eventually was successful with the third takedown halfway into the second round. Out of the clinch, Adesanya got back on octagon centre control, and both men were now not shy to throw a bit wilder in their attacks as the round closed out.

With their second fight now lasting longer than the first back in 2019, both men landed huge shots in the third round.

Adesanya's kick game was on point in the fourth round, landing a wicked leg kick and body kick as well. Whittaker took his opponent to the ground again, but Adesanya carried Whittaker to the cage side and managed to get him off, returning to the stand-up.

The crowd was raucous as both fighters began their final round, with Whittaker keeping Adesanya off with his jab game. With two minutes left, Whittaker got another takedown and threw a left hook as they returned to the stand-up position, with Adesanya acknowledging his opponent's strike.

In the last few moments of the fight, "The Reaper" got Adesanya on the cage.

Both men embraced with respect for each other as the fight reached its end, with the champ raising the challenger's hand for the crowd.

Ultimately, Buffer would announce Adesanya as the victor, but the respect between Adesanya and Whittaker is what most fans will remember.

Speculation on "The Last Stylebender's" next challenger points to an Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier showdown, as the latter fighter won his fight against Derek Brunson.