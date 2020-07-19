Adesanya to defend UFC title against Brazilian Costa

Photo/File

UFC champion Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against Brazilian Paulo Costa in September.

Contender Paulo Costa (13-5-0) confirmed the news Sunday morning on Twitter, "The fight is on folks! In September I'll bring the Show up."

In September I ll bring the Show up — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 18, 2020

The two have been butting heads for some time, with Adesanya's (19-0-0) on the record as saying, "I can't wait to fight him."

Israel Adesanya on Paulo Costa. Video/TheMacLife (YouTube)

The fight is set down for 20 September, with the location still to be announced.

Adesanya is keen for the UFC 253 fight to be held in New Zealand.