Adesanya out to add light heavyweight crown to middleweight title

Israel Adesanya, the undefeated UFC middleweight champion, is a day away from taking on light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in an effort to claim two championship belts in separate weight divisions

Sunday's (NZ time) title fight behind closed doors in Las Vegas will be Adesanya's first light-heavyweight clash in the UFC.

Adesanya's opponent, Blachowicz (aka the 'Polish Power'), won his belt fighting Dominick Reyes for the empty title vacated by previous champion Jon Jones. His win came on the same card in which Adesanya beat Paulo Costa.

If Adesanya wins, it will not only make him a multi-divisional champion. It will also capture the attention of many fighters in the light heavyweight division, including previous champion Jon Jones, with who Adesanya has had problems previously.

"The middleweight is my division, so I ruled that with an iron black fist," Adesanya said in the build-up to the fight.

But the Nigerian-Kiwi knows the battle that lays ahead, "I peek ahead, I don't look too far ahead because I've got this Viking in front of me, so yeah I'm looking straight at him."

Blochowicz knows Adesanya is an exceptionally good fighter. Despite his own strength and power, he says Adesanya is a skilled striker.

"I'll try to knock him out and defend myself the best I can. I'll try to use all of my power and my weight to wrestle, to take him down or just knock him out. But he's a really good striker so I'll have to be watchful of everything because also he can knock me out."

The title fight is the main event on an exciting card, which includes two other title matches - the women's featherweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and contender Megan Anderson and the bantamweight title match between champion Peter Yan and contender Aljamain Sterling.