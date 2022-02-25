Advertising watchdog barks at racist pamphlet but admits it can't bite

Despite the Advertising Standards Authority's 2019 decision to require an advertiser to withdraw a racist booklet depicting Māori as "stone age" and "half-caste" from circulation, the publication has resurfaced in Auckland.

The 34-page booklet contains fiery assertions, such as the “list of 24 common myths of the treaty industry” and “growing number of New Zealanders are upset with this wealth and power grab by the newly created tribal elite”.

The pamphlet content reinforces racial stereotypes and garnered a slew of complaints from the public the first time around.

According to the authority's chief executive, Hilary Souter, the lack of a media platform made it more difficult to implement the ruling to have it removed from circulation, she told Open Justice.

"Our request in this instance goes to the advertiser only – there's no media platform to assist us with enforcement. If the advertiser chooses not to comply, then we don't have a pathway to enforce the decision."

Even though the pamphlet was long, the complaints board decided it was still advertising, and the Advertising Standards Code applied.

The advertiser did not respond to the remaining complaints forwarded by the board.

Statutory bodies like the Human Rights Commission or the Chief Censor under the Films, Videos, and Publications Act may be options for people to complain to but whether the content crossed the line into breaking the appropriate laws were matters best left to them, Souter said.

Open Justice has requested a response from Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon.