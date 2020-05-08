Advice for parents when NZ moves to Alert Level 2

Porirua general practitioner Dr Sarah Sciascia has offered advice to whānau for when the country moves into Alert Level 2.

Yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the restrictions that New Zealanders must abide by when the country moves to Alert level 2. On Monday Ardern will announce whether or not the move will be made.

Tamariki at school

Dr Sciascia says when the country does moves to Level 2 and children return to schools, it’ll be important for parents to keep their tamariki at home if they’re coughing, sneezing or if they a runny nose.

“It’s really important to keep them at home because the risk of viral spread is present and that’s the same at mahi too.”

Going to the doctors

She says general practitioner (GP) clinics may open but it will depend on each clinic.

“It’s really going to depend on your own GP clinic as to how they’re going to manage the face to face consultations and that, of course, will be led by the Ministry of Health, she says

“With our GP clinics there is a new normal and that normal is still trying to reduce as much face to face contact as we can but also know that it’s important to see patients.”

She says during the lockdown doctors have been lucky to learn how to do virtual consultations using computers and phones.

“But at the end of the day whānau, we’re always wanting to see you. Kanohi ki te kanohi is so important for us so always ring your GP clinic if you need to be seen,” she says.

Wearing face masks

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield yesterday said that wearing a face mask doesn’t give conclusive evidence about whether or not they protect people.

Dr Sciascia says, “what that means is there is no real definite answer to whether or not you should wear masks at mahi or at school. If you have access to appropriate masks and you feel comfortable wearing them then kei te pai tēnā.”

At the end of the day, physical distancing, hand hygiene and cleaning surfaces are really important, she says.