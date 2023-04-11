After the tornado hits Waitara, locals' emotions running high

Waitara experienced tornado havoc despite no weather alert being issued for the northern Taranaki town.

The Brand whānau must now leave their tornado-damaged home and seek temporary shelter elsewhere.

“I cried because we have to move out until the house gets fixed… it’s just annoyed me,” Waitara resident Shelleen Brand says.

“You could hear it coming. It hit the house, then it went dead quiet. It was over in seconds,” she says.

“You can’t really prepare yourself for a tornado but it’s just 'get out of the house quick'.”

The residents of 89 Leslie Street were also caught in the surprise tornado that struck in the early morning hours.

“The whole house is affected, with water coming through the ceiling and we had to hide all the electronics and tip lounge suites up to get out of the running water,” homeowner Jeff Drummond says.

Drummond claims there’s no strategy that could have stopped this from happening to their property, and says Taranaki Civil Defence failed to provide a tornado warning.

A spokesperson for Taranaki Civil Defence says the fire brigade was there at the accident this morning and that Civil Defence doesn't issue tornado warnings.

“The assessor that came down just came home from Auckland with like 50 reports to write before she gets to my one apparently. so it’s going to be a waiting game,” Drummond says.

“Just hope no one is out in the elements and getting cut in half by flying iron. You know, people are all safe and secure and that’s the main thing."