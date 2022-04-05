Aged care commissioner will have to hit the ground running

Associate Health Minister and Minister for Seniors Ayesha Verrall says now Aged Care Commissioner Carolyn Cooper has been appointed, kaumatua and kuia in aged care should know that they are going to be cared for at an appropriate standard and the commissioner is the watchdog "with their rights in mind".

Cooper's new watchdog role has been started by the Health and Disability Commission to monitor complaints of aged care, home care needs assessment and palliative care.

Verryl says the Maori Health Authority needs to make sure that it is commissioning and paying for services that are appropriate for Māori.

Verrall expects that authority to look at reports from the aged care commissioner to look at the responsiveness of those services that are utilised by Māori that may be problematic, which will give it the ability to prioritise its funding to gain better outcomes.

Verrall said that the role of the commissioner will be “making sure care is up to a good enough standard, making sure people are respected, that care is appropriate and for Māori that tikanga is a part of what they receive and they are able to flourish”.

“The commissioner needs to understand the Treaty of Waitangi and needs to be responsive to that.”