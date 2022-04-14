Agreement offers trans-tasman opportunity for indigenous businesspeople

A trans-Tasman government collaboration to help 82 indigenous businesspeople develop their skills is expected to bolster indigenous business both in New Zealand and Australia.

Associate Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the agreement, launched today, demonstrates tangible outcomes for indigenous business communities.

It will be targeted at business newcomers in the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Māori communities.

The collaboration between Te Whare Hukahuka, Australia’s Waalitj Indigenous Business and Employment Hub, and the Oceania Indigenous House of eCommerce , will provide e-commerce learning to indigenous businesses.

“Collaborations like this are key to cultivating a thriving Māori business sector that keeps up with digitisation and globalisation,” Mahuta said.

The course for newcomers will be funded through the cadetship programme offered through Te Puni Kōkiri and will receive up to $320,000 to contribute to the costs of training, development and mentoring. The 12-week course will aim to equip them to excel in the online world and build their customer databases.

"It gives an opportunity for growth and a pathway to greater economic benefits for whānau Māori," she says

Mahuta says there is a rise in the number of rangatahi business people starting to make their way.