AgriSea secures state support through sizeable grant

A family-owned and operated seaweed business, which recently won the Māori company of the year 2022 prize at this year's Hi-Tech New Zealand Awards, has just secured a Crown grant to the value of $750,000.

Paeroa-based AgriSea is using seaweed in partnership with Crown research institute Scion to help develop nano-cellulose, which can be used in a variety of different applications such as cosmetics, wound care and tissue engineering.

The funding has come from the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund to help AgriSea to expand and diversify its processing plant.

AgriSea also turns native seaweeds into bio-stimulants for dairying, dry stock, horticulture, apiculture and viticulture business enterprises.