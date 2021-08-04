Ahikāroa launches Season Four

Ahikāroa is the first bilingual serial drama, made by Māori for rangatahi, and it's about to launch its fourth season on Māori television, TVNZ on-demand, and on the Ahikāroa website.

The programme follows three young Māori friends living in the city and doesn't shy away from some serious issues around suicide, oranga tamariki and drug abuse.

Aniwa Whaiapu Koloa-Matagi (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri, Waihoki nō Waikato, Tainui) who plays says Kid in the series, says that this has been a wonderful journey so far.

"I never would have guessed I would've been in this mahi.

"Just everyone's trust in me has been so amazing.... and I'm really grateful for everyone's support," says Koloa-Matagi.

Akinehi Munroe (Te Au Pouri) describes the cast as whānau.

"This is something I've always wanted to do and I've been able to up my Reo.

It's just such a great experience, we are like a big family - We go to each other's houses and hang out," she says.