Ahipara hapū to contest marine boundaries in the High Court

Hapū in Ahipara will contest the government's authority over marine boundaries in the High Court after a hui on the issue was held in the Far North, where unanimous support from local iwi was received.

The hapu wants to challenge marine boundaries set as a result of the Takutai Moana Marine and Coastal Area Act 2011. The boundaries of the hapū currently stretch from Ngāpae in the North to the Ahipara area in the South.

According to the law a rohe moana is a coastal and marine area over which an iwi or a hapū exercises its mana and its kaitiakitanga. Kaitiaki are appointed for the management of customary food gathering within the area/rohe.

"It is the legal acknowledgement of honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi and He Whakaputanga and honouring us as hapū that we have been here mai rā anō." hapū representitive Reuben Taipari says.

"It took us nine months to get the full unanimous support and pass the resolution on Sunday by all the hapū of Ahipara to support the advancement of a High Court case, to take on the New Zealand Crown."

Taipari says the hapū wants authority over its waters.

"The authority, not the ownership, but the authority, kaitiakitanga, belongs to the hapū of Ahipara, and the Ahipara hapūa rethe custodians."

In 2014, the hapū of Ahipara stood with other iwi around the country to protest against Norwegian company Stat Oil.

"They started to partition the takutai moana for oil drilling permits, and so that's when we said 'we have got to stop this, we got to protect the future of our mokopuna and our uri.'"

Taipari says they want to protect the area for future generations so that they can also walk in the footsteps of their ancestors.

"We go there to get all of our fishing spots, in between there our pāua, kutai, kina, kōura, and this is what makes Ahipara such a special place. We are just so rich in resources."