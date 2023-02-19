Air New Zealand offers $55 Gisborne and Napier flights

Photo / Stuff

Air New Zealand is offering $55 flights into or out of Gisborne and Napier.

The 'seat only’ flights are available until midnight Tuesday, 28 February.

“As the extent of the damage to the Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay regions becomes clearer, and we see the damage to roads connecting those areas, we know air travel will be more important than ever," Air New Zealand's chief customer & sales officer Leanne Geraghty said Saturday.

“Having restored our services to Gisborne and Napier on Thursday and extended fare flexibility, we’re now reducing our pricing to make it even easier for those communities to stay connected with the rest of New Zealand."

Air New Zealand’s prices on all domestic flights into or out of Gisborne and Napier are:

‘Seat only’ fares for a flight are $55 one way or $105 if the journey requires two connecting domestic flights.

Those booking a ‘seat and bag’ will pay $75 one way for a flight or $125 if the journey requires two connecting domestic flights, the airline said.

The fares are available now and can be booked online via the Air New Zealand website.

Air New Zealand provides nine daily flights to Gisborne and up to 18 services a day to Napier, with 14 on Sunday.