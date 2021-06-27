Air New Zealand to operate reduced flights to allow visitors to return home to Australia

Air New Zealand will operate a reduced number of flights across the Tasman following the government's three-day pause to quarantine-free travel from Australia, the airline said in a statement Sunday.

"A reduced number of passenger flights will continue to operate to Australia, ensuring customers currently visiting New Zealand from Australia can return home."

The airline said customers booked to travel from Queenstown, Christchurch or Wellington would be rerouted to fly via Auckland due to the large volume of customers cancelling travel to Australia in the next few days.

“We feel for all of our customers, many of whom have already been waiting a long time to reunite with family and friends. We appreciate our customers’ understanding and patience as our teams work to ensure they are kept up to date," Air New Zealand spokesperson Leanne Geraghty said.

Passenger flights from all Australian states to New Zealand have been cancelled until 11:59pm on Tuesday 29 June as a result of the pause announced Saturday night by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.