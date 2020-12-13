Air NZ aircrew Covid case likely originated in US

There are three new border cases and no new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today.

The first new case arrived in New Zealand on 7 December from the United States. They tested positive during routine testing around day 5 and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The second case arrived on 30 November, also from the United States. They returned a positive test about day 12 and are now in Auckland quarantine.

The third case arrived from the United Kingdom on 10 December and tested positive on arrival. They are in quarantine in Auckland.

There are currently a total of 56 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, with one previously reported case now recovered.

Air New Zealand crew member

The crew member was reported as having returned a positive test result by the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The ministry in an update Sunday said the investigation into the source of the case is continuing.

Air New Zealand has assured the ministry that based on information to date the aircrew member has been compliant with all requirements in place for aircrew operating to and from the United States.



Genome sequencing is to be finalised, however, preliminary results show the genome is not closely matched to any New Zealand cases that have been sequenced and comparison with international samples suggests it originated in the United States.



All other aircrew on the flight have so far returned negative test results and will remain in isolation.