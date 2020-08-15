Air NZ cancels Rarotonga flight

Air New Zealand has cancelled its outbound passenger service to Rarotonga today as a precautionary measure.

The airline says it made the decision not to carry customers on flight NZ946 from Auckland to Rarotonga after consultation with the Ministry of Health and due to Auckland currently being at alert level 3.

“The Cook Islands has so far had no cases of Covid-19 and we want to make sure we are doing the right thing for both countries in terms of safety and wellbeing," says Air New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran.

"That’s why we have taken the precautionary decision not to carry passengers out of Auckland on [Saturday’s] service. We are contacting affected customers directly to let them know their options.”

The service will still operate outbound to Rarotonga carrying cargo and the return service will carry customers into Auckland.