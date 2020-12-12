Air NZ crew member tests positive

The Ministry of Health has departed from its plan to reduce the frequency of Covid-19 updates, to report one new case of Covid-19 at the border today. The case is "outside the routine cases in our managed isolation facilities", the ministry said in a statement.



Today’s case is an Air New Zealand air crew member who arrived in New Zealand on 9 December on a flight from the United States of America.

The person has tested positive as part of compulsory testing required within 48 hours of operating to the United States. They have been self-isolating in their room in a facility used by Air New Zealand for air crew and have now been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



The person is currently asymptomatic (showing no signs of the virus) and previously tested negative on 3 December. The ministry says the latest test results indicate that this is a very new infection.



All other air crew on the flight have returned negative results and will remain in isolation.



As a precautionary measure, all crew and staff who have been staying in or working at this facility since Wednesday 9 December, are regarded as potential contacts. They are being asked to get tested and self-isolate until their test results are known.



The risk to the general public is considered low, the ministry said.