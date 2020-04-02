Air NZ 'locks down' 95% of domestic flight services

By Te Ao - Māori News

Air New Zealand announced its' reduced travel schedule this morning.

The national air carrier is now flying to and from the following locations.

  • Auckland-Christchurch
  • Auckland-Wellington
  • Wellington-Christchurch
  • Wellington-Nelson
  • Christchurch-Dunedin

Air New Zealand communications stated that this constitutes a 95 percent reduction in their domestic air services. Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says:

“Kiwis are respecting the Governments' essential travel only advice. However, we still ask customers to please check they qualify to travel under the essential services list before booking a ticket or going to the airport.”  

