Air NZ has suffered a before-tax loss of $628m because of the Covid-19 impact on its business. It is the airline's first loss in 18 years.

And, in its 2020 results announcement, the airline said it could not provide specific 2021 earnings guidance although each of the scenarios it was currently modelling suggested it would make a loss in 2021.

The coronavirus-related travel restrictions resulted in a 74 percent drop in passenger revenue from April to the end of June.