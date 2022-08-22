Airfield returned after council vote

After nearly 100 years in regional government and Defence Force hands, the airfield at Raglan will be returned to Māori.

The 36 hectares were requisitioned by the Air Force in the lead-up to World War II on February 1936, but instead of being returned to Māori, it was handed over to the Raglan council in 1969.

Waikato District Council mayor Allan Sanson says unanimous agreement to return the whenua, which will see the historic injustice addressed, was reached at a council meeting last week.

“It’s given us a chance to tidy up another piece of our history, and it confirms a shift in direction for us in this area,” Sanson said.

Earlier this year the airport was occupied by protestors opposing the erection of a safety fence which meant access was blocked to the beach.

The fence came after a review that recommended upgrading safety but required people wanting to get to the moana to walk either side of the airport.

Stakeholders Ngati Maahanga, Newton Whaanau Trust & Papahua 1 and descendants of Te Kopua Block / Tainui O Tainui are in discussions with council over whether the airfield should be retained.