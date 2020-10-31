Airport project enables Taranaki hapū to be visible on ancestral lands again

Photo / Mark Scowen

Taranaki's Puketapu hapū are proud of their contribution towards the construction of New Plymouth Airport’s new terminal which was a finalist at the NZ Building Industry Awards last night.

The hapū, which collaborated with Beca, Clelands Construction and quantity surveyors Rider Levett Bucknall on the project, was a finalist in the interdisciplinary collaboration category at the awards held across three venues in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Although they missed out on winning the award, which celebrates cooperation between construction partners in the successful outcome of a building project, hapū spokesperson Rangi Kipa says the project enabled them to be visible on their ancestral tribal estate again.

“The design and construction of the terminal acknowledges our troubled social and political past by speaking aspirationally into the future. It integrates and reflects our unique Taranaki identity.”

A project charter established at the outset of the work emphasised key principles, including honesty, respect and constructive communication.

The cultural significance of the hapū’s contribution is explained in a film commissioned by the airport.

Building the New Plymouth Airport Terminal Te Hono from Likuid Media on Vimeo.

The terminal is also up for two awards at next month’s Best Design Awards 2020 to be hosted by the Designers Institute of New Zealand in Auckland.