Aja Ropata's new song 12 years in the making

2022 Apra Maioha Silver Scrolls winner, musician and producer Aja Ropata (Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Te Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Porou) has released a new song called Feel It, one that has been 12 years in the making.

It’s a waiata partly created during her time with the band Aio during a jam session 12 years ago, and finished late last year when Ropata decided to finally make a full song out of it.

The song was actually finished on the day of recording in Wellington, with the lyrics complete within an hour of being in the recording studio, she says.

“For us as band members especially for myself where we’re heavily influenced by artists such as Jill Scott, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill – it’s funny because I feel like this track is quite indicative of a Wellington sound: jazz influence with a bit of hip hop, R&B and soul

“It started with the music first and then, as time went on, it basically speaks about a dream, a symbol of deep emotion and energy, maybe a longing for a desire or certain someone. That’s really the crux of the waiata.”

The song will be part of her performance for CubaDupa 2023 in Wellington, a festival that gives tribute to one of the capital’s most famous streets of entertainment this weekend.

She’s also producing the opening part of the Kia Mau Festival, being held from June 2 to June 17 this year in Wellington.