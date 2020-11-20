Akomaimay launches bringing Māori classes to the country

Finding the right types of educational pathways in your area can be quite difficult for some but Akomaiway is here to take the hassle out of finding the right type of education for different people.

That’s according to Maria Ngāwati, who says she developed Akomaiway as a bridge to connect the many different levels of the education sector to a single easy-to-use platform.

Ngāwati says, Akomaiway initially started with Māori language classes and Māori education.

“From there it expanded to other areas, such as trade training, web design and also health.”

Ngāwati has also put forward a challenge to the education sector, to make accessing educational pathways easier to find.