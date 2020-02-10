Alan Duff and Winston Peters to testify for Bob Jones

Alan Duff and Rt Hon Winston Peters have been named as witnesses in the Bob Jones defamation case. Their purpose will be to establish that Sir Robert is not racist, to counter the petition started by Renae Maihi saying that he is.

Maihi started the petition to strip Sir Bob of his knighthood after he wrote the infamous 'Māori Gratitude Day’ column in 2018. This column was published by National Business Review and was termed by Maihi as hate speech. Maihis’ view is that since Sir Robert wrote this piece, that he is, indeed, racist.

His view is, that the article was satirical in nature and was intended to entertain:

“Mostly I aim for my writing to be humorous and entertaining as I’ve subscribed to the ‘laughter is the best medicine’ philosophy and never to take life too seriously,” Sir Bob says.

He then went on to painstakingly describe his work writing satire over the decades.

According to documents read out in the court today, Maihis’ claim to racism is based on the belief that Sir Roberts’ column was ‘disparaging prejudicial and/or discriminatory towards Māori’.

Fletcher Pilditch, Sir Bobs’ lawyer rejects that definition, saying that racism is instead:

“A belief of superiority of one race over another. Or in a belief of inferiority, and then action on the basis of that belief.”

Pilditch went on, explaining that:

“But the accusation that the plaintiff (Sir Robert) is a racist, and to a significant measure the publisher of hate speech, ultimately requires a value judgement or an assessment.”

The charge hearing the case, Justice Susan Thomas warned Pilditch that:

“I think there is a real danger of people of dancing on the head of a pin here.”

The judge encouraged Pilditch to base his defense on what the ordinary, average New Zealander would define racism to be, as opposed to hanging on semantics.

