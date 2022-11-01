Alarming Covid-19 cases spike pre holiday season

A jump in Covid-19 cases has caused concern as Covid 19 modellers seek and the government is considering the reinstatement of mask-wearing on public transport.

The past week has seen a collected count of more than 20,000 cases across the country, with fears the numbers could be more than double that due to the lack of testing after Covid mandates were relinquished.

Reporting of Covid numbers has also been reduced to a weekly count after the retirement of the protection framework on September 12.

So far, among reported infections, only 10% cases are reinfections.

Meanwhile, one of the leading Covid-19 modellers has suggested the number of cases could be as high as 50,000 cases.