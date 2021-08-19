Alert Level 4 forces whānau to put tangihanga on hold

A whānau Māori is having to wait a week to mourn the death of kuia Kim Te Miringa, who died on Tuesday afternoon aged 81.

"They are in pain as we all are but they also respect those that are at home making the calls," Louis Rāpihana said.."it isn't easy and people are wanting to have her left until the lockdown is over. But this wouldn't be tika for our kuia, to leave her any longer than three days. The respect is present for decisions for those of us at home. This gives them a space to talk and ask questions," Rapihana said.

At the time the news broke the nation was going into Alert Level 4 the whānau of Kuia Kim Koopu was informed she had died. The whānau has had to make the difficult decision for the body of their kuia to remain at Gateway funeral Homes in Ōpōtiki.

Rāpihana said all whānau present and those who joined discussions by phone agreed, "They made the request to me that we could leave her there. I then advised since the lockdown is for three days (at this stage) we will leave her there but on the fourth day we will uplift her and depending on, if the lockdown was extended, we would bury her that day. If not we will hold her for one night at the marae."

"It was a very hard decision considering her standing on the marae and in our hapū - this isn't something we would want to do. However, we must think of the living and ensuring we are kept safe in these unprecedented times, we love our Kuia and this she knows. We will mourn for her in our own spaces and celebrate her life in due course."

Asked what tikanga process has been followed to ensure all whānau of the late kuia's tūpāpaku will be treated and cared for appropriately, Rāpihana said conversations are being had with whānau over Zoom daily to ensure everyone was aware of the decision.

"What can be said about this beautiful kuia of ours, Nanny Kim, She is one of those first faces you see at the marae, no matter the kaupapa, setting up her whare Te Iwa Rau for the manuhiri. She is one of those kuia who belonged to everyone and she treated all mokopuna as her own. She died a few hours before the prime minister's announcement of a nationwide lockdown, which was hard as we were at the funeral home making arrangements."

Tangihanga under Alert Level 4

Gathering for funerals and tangihanga is not permitted at Alert Level 4. This includes gatherings at burials, cremations, memorial services, open or closed caskets or viewings, funeral wakes, processions or receptions and social gatherings, both indoors and outdoors.

Since the global pandemic the way in which Māori conduct tangihanga has been discussed widely. Rapihana encourages other whānau māori who have also lost loved ones under level 4 to reconsider this process.

"I would remind Te Iwi Māori we have a duty to not only respect our tūpāpaku but also the living. To honour our loved ones we must care for those they leave behind but safeguard them from Covid-19."

New Zealand went into lockdown for three days from midnight on Tuesday, with Auckland and Coromandel remaining at Level 4 lockdown for seven days.

"No matter the level we are in, on Saturday we will only have very few of us present when we go to uplift our kuia from the Whare tūpāpaku. We will have a karakia and then head to the marae where we will have a brief karakia and poroporoaki while leaving her in the vehicle. If more are present they will be instructed to distance themselves and keep in their bubbles and we will then head to the urupā."

"Again people must stick to their bubbles and distance as far as possible from others. No contact will be allowed during this time."