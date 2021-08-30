Alert level drop confirmed for everywhere south of Auckland

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed today that the government will move the entire country south of Auckland to Alert Level 3 at 11:59 pm tomorrow.

Auckland will remain at Alert Level 4 for a further two weeks as the Covid-19 outbreak continues.

It had been suggested Northland would also remain at Alert Level 4 for the same amount of time as Auckland because of a community case in Warkworth. However, there have been no further cases in the area.

Wastewater testing results in Northland are due tomorrow and more testing in the regions will be available. If these are all clear, the government will drop Northland to level 3 at 11.59 pm on Thursday, Ardern said.

This comes just as the country recorded 53 new community cases today, all of which are in Auckland, bringing the total number of active cases in the Delta community outbreak to 562. It is a considerable drop in new case numbers compared with yesterday's record of 83 cases.