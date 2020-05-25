Alert level one to be reconsidered no later than 22 June - Jacinda Ardern

The PM confirmed that Cabinet intends to move to alert level one as soon as possible. Since the relaxed restrictions have not caused any cases, restrictions are being lessened.

“Cabinet has decided we can now increase the size of all gatherings to 100. From 12 noon, this Friday 29 May,” she says.

Church services, weddings and tangihanga can have less than 100 people in attendance. Cabinet has removed the need for funeral directors to register for exemptions.

The next check on current restrictions will be on 8th June. Cabinet has agreed that a change to alert level one, will be considered on no later than the 22nd June.

The PM encouraged all Kiwis to support local tourism as she announced changes to gathering restrictions.

“I urge anyone who is in a position to do so, to help our recovery and support our local tourism operators by booking a visit to our own backyard,” Jacinda Ardern says.

She said that Cabinet made these decisions based on recommendations from Dr Ashley Bloomfield, in his capacity as Director-General of Health.

Dr Bloomfield felt that it was safe to relax the restrictions and prepare, if possible, to downscale to alert level one.