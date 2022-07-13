Alien Weaponry re-colonising Europe with te reo Māori

New Zealand Māori metal band, Alien Weaponry is taking the world by storm, and sharing their reo Māori waiata at some of the biggest metal festivals in Europe as a support act for French metal band Gojira.

Lewis and Henry De Jong (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Raukawa) and Tūranga Morgan-Edmonds (Ngāti Rārua, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Hine) are currently on a tour van in Amsterdam.

Henry said it had been over two years since they have been able to play in Europe and turnout and energy at the shows had been “amazing”.

Henry said the journey of sharing Māori music with the world had been inspiring.

"Not only have we had the audience singing lyrics in Māori but also going that one step further, in some cases actually learning te reo Māori over here, kind of like reverse colonisation,” Henry said.

Band member Morgan-Edmonds has a mataora and said people around the world had had different reactions to it.

'What is that on your face?'

“In the United States, they sort of have that 'mind your business' type mindset and don’t really stare and I got a compliment but over here (Europe) they just stare. They stare a lot. The Europeans are very bold with their eyes,” Morgan-Edmonds said.

“One guy said ‘what is that on your face,’" Lewis De Jong said.

Just recently the band found out that they will be supporting Guns ‘N Roses on their New Zealand tour later this year in December.

Henry De Jong said that was "awesome” but pointed out that the biggest fan in the band who was most excited was Morgan-Edmonds, who confirmed he was a “certified Slash fan”.