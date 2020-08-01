Alien Weaponry's te re Māori songs to feature on new video game

Two songs by te reo Māori metallers Alien Weaponry feature on a new video game for Playstation and Xbox, Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood set for release early next year.

Alien Weaponry's Lewis de Jong told RNZ that several of the game's developers came to the group's gig in Paris and met them face-to-face.

"I always grew up playing video game's and it's a pretty insane thought to think my music is going to be in a pretty massive video game."

The trailer for the game features the band's te reo Māori smash hit Kai Tangata as a heart-pumping backing track.

Source: IGN/YouTube

De Jong says he is excited about the prospect of exposing te reo Māori to a huge audience.

"It's a market that we haven't tapped into yet so I'm actually super, super excited to see what comes out of this," de Jong said in the RNZ interview.

"If people like the music and the game enough they'll take the steps and find out where it comes from."

It is unclear what the band's second track will be but fans can find out themselves when Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood is released on 4 February 2021.

The video game release is another example of the growing popularity of the band's te reo Māori brand of thrash metal, which has also won favour with professional wrestling circles.

Last year, the group's song Holding My Breath was chosen as the theme song for World Wrestling Entertainment's NXT Takeover: Phoenix fight promotion.