All 720 Tauranga Port workers tested negative for Covid-19

The test results from the 720 high-priority workers tested for Covid-19 at the Port of Tauranga last week have now all returned negative.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board began testing at its dedicated testing facility at the Port of Tauranga from midday Monday, August 17 and had completed testing the high-priority workers by Thursday, August 20 - in advance of the Ministry of Health deadline.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board interim chief Executive Simon Everitt says the fact all the tests are negative is a pleasing outcome.