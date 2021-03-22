All Aotearoa to get Covid vaccine from July

An online tool to help people work out when they can get vaccinated is now available on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.



The tool gets users to answer a series of questions about their health, location, occupation and life situation. And then the results tell them which of the four main vaccination groups they are in, and when they can get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says, “It also provides more information about who is in each group – so if you’re a healthcare worker or work in a long-term residential environment, for example, it will provide an indication when you can expect to get vaccinated."



“You don’t need to provide any information that could be used to identify you, and the information you do provide isn’t saved once you leave the web page.”

Vaccination groups

Group 1: Border and managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) workers. (Can get vaccinated now).

Group 2: High-risk frontline workers and people living in high-risk places. (Will get vaccinated from late March).

Group 3. People who are at risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, such as those aged 65 years and over or disabled persons. (Will get vaccinated from May).

Group 4: Everyone. (Will get vaccinated from July).



The tool can be used on mobile, desktop and tablet. And it is in the process of being translated into 24 languages, which will start to appear on the website from today.



The website page and online tool will be updated as the vaccine rollout plan scales up.



“As we move through the rollout of the vaccination programme, we want people to be as informed as soon as possible about when they can expect to be vaccinated. This tool is designed to make that as easy as possible,” Dr Bloomfield says.



The online tool is available here: www.covid19.govt.nz/myvaccine