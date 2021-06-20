All Black great Zinzan Brooke's son Lucas scores on England U20s debut

By Te Ao - Māori News
Credit / Six Nations Under 20s (YouTube)

Lucas Brooke, son of All Black great Zinzan Brooke, has scored in his debut for England Under 20s in their 38-22 Six Nations victory over France at Cardiff Arms Park, Wales on Sunday (NZ time).

The 19-year-old openside flanker, who was born in England, scored early in the second half to spark an England comeback after the team were down 19-3 at halftime.

Rugby World / YouTube

The 1.84m forward plays for London Irish and has previously represented England at age-group level.

Zinzan and wife Alison have lived in England for almost 25 years. 

In a Stuff report, the media outlet quotes Zinzan as telling Rugby Pass in 2020 that Lucas "doesn’t know New Zealand at all".

"It’s a big call but why would you stop your kid just because it’s England – it’s his call.” 

Zinzan told Rugby Pass his grandparents were English and that his wife’s parents are also English.

(L-R) Phil Cokanasiga, Luke Green and Lucas Brooke.   London Irish / Twitter

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories