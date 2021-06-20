All Black great Zinzan Brooke's son Lucas scores on England U20s debut

Credit / Six Nations Under 20s (YouTube)

Lucas Brooke, son of All Black great Zinzan Brooke, has scored in his debut for England Under 20s in their 38-22 Six Nations victory over France at Cardiff Arms Park, Wales on Sunday (NZ time).

The 19-year-old openside flanker, who was born in England, scored early in the second half to spark an England comeback after the team were down 19-3 at halftime.

The 1.84m forward plays for London Irish and has previously represented England at age-group level.

Zinzan and wife Alison have lived in England for almost 25 years.

In a Stuff report, the media outlet quotes Zinzan as telling Rugby Pass in 2020 that Lucas "doesn’t know New Zealand at all".

"It’s a big call but why would you stop your kid just because it’s England – it’s his call.”

Zinzan told Rugby Pass his grandparents were English and that his wife’s parents are also English.

🌹 | Luke Green and Lucas Brooke have been named in the @EnglandRugby U20 starting XV to face France on Saturday, with @PhilipCokanasi2 in the replacements!



Good luck lads 👊



Read more 👉 https://t.co/Rl017ZUc0W pic.twitter.com/XcS4DOb25Y — London Irish (@londonirish) June 18, 2021

(L-R) Phil Cokanasiga, Luke Green and Lucas Brooke. London Irish / Twitter