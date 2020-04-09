All Black Jack Goodhue: Rugby is important and will survive COVID-19 effects

He’s fast, he’s strong but in the lockdown Jack Goodhue enjoys the little things

“I’ve been going for all these walks with my newlywed wife. She likes it, she’s into the walks,” Goodhue says.

The All black centre has even tried his hand at Tiktok.

“They haven’t gone up online, not up to that standard yet but keep an eye out, Tiktok might happen,” Goodhue continues.

The future of rugby is a hot topic of conversation and Goohue says rugby is part of who we are.

“Is it not so important of Kiwis and or the world that we have that outlet. People get so much joy from it.”

It may look a little different, post COVID-19.

“Contactless rugby maybe, guess there’ll be a few rule changes.”

One thing is for sure, home will always be in the heart of this Northland boy.

“Fingers crossed there’s a Mitre 10 cup competition which I'm allowed to play in this year. If there’s international footy that’s awesome too.”

Goodhue concludes by saying that he’ll never turn down an opportunity to play for Northland.