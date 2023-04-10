All Black Sevens clinch Olympic qualification with Singapore win

Photo / ROSLAN RAHMAN

The All Black Sevens have lifted the Singapore Sevens crown for the first time since 2005, claiming back-to-back titles on the international tour.

One week after taking the Hong Kong Sevens, New Zealand backed up by defeating Argentina 19-17 in last night's final for their fourth win of the series.

Brady Rush scored the decisive try in last night's final.

With the win New Zealand qualified for next year's Paris Olympics

All Blacks Sevens Coach Clark Laidlaw said Olympic qualification has been the ambition since the start of the season.

"We have been driving for Olympic qualification since the season kicked off," Laidlaw said.

"To achieve our goal is great, but we still have two tournaments to go."

The win sees the All Blacks Sevens team extend their lead at the top of the series standings ahead of Argentina and Fiji.

The New Zealand side have two tournaments remaining Toulouse (May 12-14) and London (May 20-21).

With the win, their lead at the top of the standings stretches to 24 points and, with a maximum of 42 points still up for grabs in Toulouse and London.

That means the All Blacks Sevens could secure their 14th Series title dating back to the inaugural season in 1999-2000 if they reach the Cup final in France next month.

Fiji claimed the bronze medal over Samoa with a 24-19 win.

- RNZ