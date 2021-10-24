All Blacks' emotional haka tribute to Sean Wainui

The All Blacks paused for a moment’s silence followed by an emotional haka to honour fallen Māori All Blacks and Chiefs star Sean Wainui, before their test against the USA in Washington DC this morning.

Wainui died in a car accident at McLaren Falls Park just outside Tauranga on Monday. He was 25.

Players paused for 11 seconds before TJ Perenara led the Ka Mate Haka, the team paying tribute to the 11 jersey worn by Wainui for the Māori All Blacks.

Wainui played 53 games for Taranaki, 9 for the Crusaders and represented New Zealand Māori since 2015. He shifted to the Bay of Plenty this year.

The tribute mirrors similar scenes at NPC games across the motu this weekend including Taranaki and Manawatū yesterday.

Former Crusaders teammate Codie Taylor broke down in tears during a press conference on Tuesday while speaking to how the 25-year-old’s passing affected the ABs squad.

Prior to the start of play at FedEx Field, USA Captain Bryce Campbell presented Dane Coles and Sam Whitelock with a Number 11 jersey and a shirt bearing a picture of the late Jerry Collins and the words 'legends never die'.

Collins played No.8 for the ABs, but passed away in a car accident in France in 2015.

Matiu Walters of Six60 sung the National Anthem while also wearing a Number 11 jersey.

Wainui will be laid to rest on today at Te Wainui Marae in Whatatutu.

Friends and whānau gathered at Mangatū Marae in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa on Friday remembering the player as a ‘great man with a sincere heart, that cared deeply for everybody around him’.

The Chiefs rugby team have established a Givealittle campaign for Wainui's wife Paige and children Kawariki and Arahia.

"Once a Chief, always a Chief," the campaign reads.

Paige released a brief statement thanking the public for their support and requesting privacy.

"We just want to thank everyone for their love and generosity. The beautiful tributes that have come from those who loved him all across the world means a lot to us all."