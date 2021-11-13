All Blacks praise 'awesome haka' by young Down Syndrome members in Ireland

Source / All Blacks.com

Members of a social enterprise for young people with Down Syndrome have performed an "awesome haka" for the visiting All Blacks in Ireland.

The young adults from the Together Academy in Dublin, which provides tailored training and employment opportunities, ran through a last practice before the All Blacks arrived, hopeful of 'blowing them away' with their performance.

"UNLEARN. Whatever preconceptions you have, whatever you think right now. Unlearn. Our young adults are about to blow you away," the academy said in a post on their Facebook page shortly before the All Blacks who were "running late. Or running scared" showed up.

The excited haka was warmly received by the All Blacks, who clapped and smiled, posting on social media, "Thanks to The Together Academy for an awesome haka."

The All Blacks play Ireland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 4.15am on Sunday (NZT).