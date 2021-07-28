All Blacks Sevens plays for gold in Olympic final against Fiji tonight

Thrashing the United Kingdom 26-7 has seen the All Blacks Sevens through to the final against Fiji, in a battle for Olympic gold.

An incredible moment from the New Zealand side saw a kick restart to the left-wing over the opponents, only to be caught by Whakatōhea player Dylan Collier to score a try in a matter of (wait for it ...) seven seconds.

Co-captain Scott Curry said his side put in a "clinical performance" in today's semi-final, and the 22-point win against the Rio Silver medalists showed that.

The current world and commonwealth champion, New Zealand went into this year's Olympics as favourites to win the gold medal after dominating the world series in recent years and, regardless of tonight's result, is guaranteed to take home a medal for the first time.

"That first half, we were so patient with the ball, we backed our ball carriers, slowly worked our way up the field, and then finished up in the top corner," Curry said.

Go, Fiji, Go!

Fiji now has a chance of getting back-to-back gold medals, as they beat Argentina in the semifinals, 26-14.

It was almost looking like it was going to head the Argentinians' way as they led 14-12 at halftime. However, the Fijians came back with two tries, one from former Parramatta Eels player Semi Radradra.

Radradra said, in a post-match interview: “Playing New Zealand is tough (but) we’re going to try to stick in our system, our own way.”

The last time Fiji and the All Blacks Sevens teams faced off in a similar situation was at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Both sides were in the quarter-finals, where Fiji beat New Zealand and then would go on to capture the proud Pacific nation's first Olympic Gold medal.

Both teams are now in recovery mode for a few hours, as their contention for gold against Fiji will happen at 9pm on Sky Sport tonight.