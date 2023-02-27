All Blacks Sevens through to LA final

The All Blacks Sevens will take on Argentina in a rematch of the Hamilton final last month after overcoming Australia 33-17 in the semi-final of the Los Angeles tournament.

New Zealand reached the semis after disposing of Great Britain earlier in the day and overcoming a strong Samoa side in pool play on day 1.

Australia scored first after just two minutes through Henry Paterson capitalising on ill-discipline by the New Zealanders but rising New Zealand Leroy Carter hit back straight away with a solo 60-metre effort just a minute later from the kickoff.

That seemed to get the ball in motion for Clark Laidlaw's men, with Akuila Rokolisoa finishing off a team effort a minute later to take a 14-5 lead into halftime. Rokoisula was denied a second try right on halftime when the referee deemed an early lineout from Australia wasn't allowed.

Carter scored his sixth try of the tournament immediately after the restart, once again exposing a weak Australian defence, breaking through two tacklers deep inside his own half to run away for another 60m try.

Not enough for Aussies

Paterson managed to claw one back for the reigning World Series winners, racing away for his own long-range effort. It was in vain though as Roderick Solo burst onto the field scoring on a try from a kick and chase before all but scoring a second just moments later, passing the ball to teammate Lewis Ormond to fall over the line.

A consolation try right on the hooter to Darby Lancaster closed the margin slightly for the Australians but wasn't enough as the series-leading Kiwi side booked their fourth final of the season and a chance to win their second title and exact revenge on the Pumas who beat them at the Hamilton tournament.

Argentina overcame Fiji 20-17 in their semi-final in a see-saw match where the lead changed hands 6 times with Santiago Alvarez scoring the match-winner after the final hooter sounded.

The final at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson will take place at 2.30 pm NZT with Laidlaw's side hoping to extend its series lead over rivals South Africa.