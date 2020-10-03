All city-bound lanes to close on Auckland Harbour Bridge overnight Saturday

All city-bound lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge will close overnight on Saturday evening to allow work to begin on replacing a temporary bridge strut with a permanent solution, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says.

The lane closures will begin from 5pm Saturday when city-bound and northbound lanes in the bridge centre span will close. At 9pm the two city-bound clip-on lanes will also be closed until mid-morning Sunday.

This means there will be no city-bound lanes open on the bridge. Waka Kotahi advises motorists to use the western ring route on SH16 and SH18 to head to the city or further south.

The city-bound motorway onramps at Esmonde Road and Onewa Road on the North Shore will close from 8.30pm.

The forecast is for good weather on Saturday but if the weather is not suitable the closures and the installation will not go ahead.

The lane closures will allow engineers to install a new strut as a permanent replacement for the one damaged when a 127 kph wind gust blew a truck over on 18 September.