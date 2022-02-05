All Clear issued for parts of Buller as rain eases and moves north

Residents in the evacuation areas of Westport can return to their homes after torrential downpours over three-and-a-half days had eased, officials say.

Buller Emergency Management issued an update just before 8am saying the effects of the recent storm have not been as severe as intially feared.

"We welcome everybody in the evacuation areas in Westport to return to their homes," the statement said.

However, the update came with caution, as debris from slips and surface water could still cause problems.

"The team will be doing further inspections and reconnaissance up the Buller Gorge and north of Westport to Karamea. We will inform the community of any further issues in those areas once identified.

"Thank you for your cooperation and support over the last 3 days.

"Travelling back to your home: You may encounter multiple hazards when driving such as slips, debris and surface water on the road. Take extra care on the road."

Residents are advised to check their property before cleaning up and using utilities, particularly power and gas.

"If your property has been affected by flood water, remove any rubbish and debris and place in sealed rubbish bag. Do not eat produce from your garden if the soil has been flooded."

If you have damage to your house or property as a result of the flood, liaise directly with your insurance company. Before you start cleaning up, take photos of your home and the damage caused as evidence to give your insurance company.

The West Coast of the South Island has been hit hard by rain this week, with more than 1000mm reported in parts of Westland, while Buller's headwaters recorded 500m.

The red warnings in place since Tuesday expired at 1am this morning, with an update expected around 10am.

Orange heavy rain warnings are still in place in parts of the Lower North Island as the weather system slowly moves north over the weekend. More than 100mm of rain is expected in Kāpiti-Horowhenua and Wellington, 130-180mm is expected in the Tararua Range, while Mt Taranaki could have nearly 200mm between Saturday and Sunday. A heavy rain watch is in place for Taranaki away from the mountain, Taumarunui, Taihape and Whanganui until midday tomorrow.