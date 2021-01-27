All close contacts of Northland Covid-19 case test negative

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been found in managed isolation plus one historical case, according to the Ministry of Health today.



One case has travelled from India, another from the Philippines and two are from the United States. These cases are in quarantine hotels in Auckland.



One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 68. The total number of confirmed cases is 1,938.

Northland case update

All potential close contacts of the previously reported Northland case have now returned negative test results.



The local public health unit has reviewed the status of a number of potential close contacts and has reclassified them as casual plus contacts.

A total of 212 staff from the managed isolation facility at Pullman Hotel have been tested, along with 192 guests in the facility. The vast majority of the test results received so far are negative, as the ministry awaits a small number of results. An updated number will be given when available.



Of the 353 people who departed the managed isolation facility between January 9 and 24 , 255 people have returned negative tests.



Contact tracing staff are continuing to follow up with the remaining 98 recently departed guests to ensure they have their test.

Testing numbers in Northland

Yesterday. 983 tests were taken around the region.



The ministry is reminding people that, if they were not at a location of interest at the stated times and they have no symptom,s they do not need to be tested. If people have been at a location of interest at the times stated, they do need to get tested and remain isolated until they receive the result.

If people have symptoms but have not been to a location of interest, they are being asked to stay home and call Healthline for advice.