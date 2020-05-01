All essential workers should earn a living wage - 7.30am Newsbreak

- Anxiety is growing among the homeless services that the homeless will be put back out on the streets Since the country went into lockdown the Government set aside $100 million to support homeless into emergency accommodation but it may not be enough to deal with the core issue.

- All essential workers should be earning a living wage - that's the call from Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson overnight.

- Two Ngāti Porou descendants have been appointed to New Zealand Rugby board roles. Former Ngāti Porou East Coast player Bailey Mackey has been appointed to the New Zealand Rugby board, while Cushla Tangaere-Manuel CEO of East Coast Rugby has been appointed to the Māori Rugby Board.