All new Covid-19 cases to be moved to managed isolation hotels

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says all new cases of Covid-19 will be moved to managed isolation hotels.

This differs from how positive cases have been treated previously and shows how serious the government is to limit any continuing transmission, Dr Bloomfield says.

“This applies to all cases and any close family members that might be at risk,” he says

Dr Bloomfield opened the media session today by reassuring the people who are tested positive for Covid-19 that they are not the problem.

"It is the virus that's the problem, not people who contracted it.

"They were not asked to catch it, in the same way, you never ask to get a cold in the winter.

"The virus is the problem. People are the solution."