All NZ Bus services in Auckland suspended from Friday

Bus drivers at the New Lynn depot hold placards as they take strike action on Tuesday Photo: Supplied / First Union / Hayley Courtney

By RNZ reporter

NZ Bus services in Auckland will be suspended from Friday morning for the next week as an industrial standoff escalates.

Bus drivers belonging to First Union had earlier said they would start giving passengers free fares, after refusing the company's latest pay offer.

On Thursday night the company responded by suspending its bus services.

NZ Bus CEO Calum Haslop apologised to passengers saying the suspension was out of significant health and safety issues across the wider network.

First Union said the halt in services would cause huge disruption to Aucklanders and gridlock roads.

Bus services will be suspended from 2am Friday, July 14 to 4.30am on July 22.

Auckland Transport, on its website, said the cancellations mainly affected bus routes in the central city, with some services in other parts of Auckland also affected.

"AT appreciates this will be deeply frustrating to our customers and we apologise for the disruption to your travel plans.

"This industrial action affects approximately 35 perecent of Auckland's bus network. All other bus services will continue to operate as normal.

"Customers should check AT's Journey Planner to see their alternative transport options. Journey Planner will be updated with the latest information on cancellations each night. Cancelled services will also be shown on AT Mobile's Live Departures board and bus stop electronic displays."

Routes with no service:

CityLINK, InnerLINK, OuterLINK, TamakiLINK

101, 105, 106, 110, 122, 125, 125X, 128, 129, 14T, 14W, 162, 18

20, 22N, 22R, 24B, 24R, 25B, 25L, 252, 253, 27H, 27W, 295

30, 321, 333X

64, 650, 670, 68

75, 751, 755, 76, 774, 775, 781

801, 802, 805, 806, 807, 814, 82, 842, 843, 871

923, 924

- RNZ